Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 131.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,867 shares of company stock valued at $221,806 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.