Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.12. 10,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.87 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

