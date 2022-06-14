Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.