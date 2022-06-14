Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

BAC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 744,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,801,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

