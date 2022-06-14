Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

NYSE C traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. 391,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,393,332. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

