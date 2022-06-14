Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. 40,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

