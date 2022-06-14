Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. 92,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

