Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $453.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.37 and a 200-day moving average of $526.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

