Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,819. The company has a market cap of $288.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

