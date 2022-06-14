Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 5,339,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.