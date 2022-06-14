Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,722 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

