Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,859 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. VeriSign comprises about 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $161.45. 4,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $159.69 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

