Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. ANSYS comprises 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.97. 2,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,673. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.33 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

