Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.27 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174,794 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,580,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,958,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

BAM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

