Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.44 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,016,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,911. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

