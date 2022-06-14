Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $309,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 791.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $689,000.

SCHE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 86,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

