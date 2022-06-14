Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

BLV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,596. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.74 and a one year high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

