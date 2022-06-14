Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,703 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Nelnet makes up 1.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Nelnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.