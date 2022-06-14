Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FRP by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 367.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FRP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.67 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $226,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

