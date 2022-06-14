Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.