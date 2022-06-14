Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,937,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,084,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.22. 126,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $445.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

