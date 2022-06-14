Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,308 shares of company stock worth $56,610,020. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.