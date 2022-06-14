Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. AutoZone accounts for about 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $18.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,044.89. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,243. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,374.13 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,054.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,995.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

