Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $296.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.60 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.12 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $2,763,652. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.