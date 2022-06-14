Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.1% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 652,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814,900. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

