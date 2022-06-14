Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $99.34 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

