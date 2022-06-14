Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,522,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $920,355,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.