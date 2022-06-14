Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. 588,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,438,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.