Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IGV traded down $15.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,080 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.32. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
