Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 101,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,869. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

