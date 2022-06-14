Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,179,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

