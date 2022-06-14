Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 13,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

