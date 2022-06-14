Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0024

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $876,937.77 and approximately $13,641.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,752.00 or 1.00145330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.