Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $649,819.20 and $244,607.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00405058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00520106 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.