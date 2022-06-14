Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.08.
About Harbor Diversified (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.