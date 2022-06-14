Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.08.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

