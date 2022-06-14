Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 121,618 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 5,110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,618 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.03% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 356,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 476,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 97,162 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 646,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 362,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.