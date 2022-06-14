Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,439 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

