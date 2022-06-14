Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $281.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.92. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $280.70 and a twelve month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.