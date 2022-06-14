Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,137.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,377.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,634.32.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

