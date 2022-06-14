Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.03% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $66.43.

