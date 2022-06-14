Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 94,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,368,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

