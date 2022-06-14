Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

