Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

