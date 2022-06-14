Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,016 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.