Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $84,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.07.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
