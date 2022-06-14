HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPGN. StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OpGen stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.53. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

