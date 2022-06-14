Head to Head Analysis: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Energy Vault alerts:

This table compares Energy Vault and Enovix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -10.77

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Vault and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.78%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.78%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovix beats Energy Vault on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.