Head to Head Contrast: bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barratt Developments and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 5.85% 31.85% 6.51%

Dividends

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. bpost NV/SA pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Barratt Developments and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 3 6 0 2.67 bpost NV/SA 0 5 1 0 2.17

bpost NV/SA has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and bpost NV/SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 0.91 $888.03 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.24 $296.72 million $1.47 4.16

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats bpost NV/SA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About bpost NV/SA (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

