Head to Head Survey: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.34 $18.20 billion $3.51 5.73 Ideanomics $26.76 million 11.87 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -1.88

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Volkswagen and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 3 9 0 2.50 Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volkswagen currently has a consensus price target of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.77%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.07%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Volatility & Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Summary

Volkswagen beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

