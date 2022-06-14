HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HDELY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 231,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

